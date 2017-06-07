'One Punch Man' Season 2 Rumors: Anime to Arrive in Spring 2018 at the Earliest?

After it was thought that "One Punch Man" season 2 would arrive later this year, it is now suspected that the highly anticipated anime may not arrive earlier than 2018.

Viz MediaRumors claim that "One Punch Man" season 2 may not arrive earlier than spring next year.

There is no denying that "One Punch Man" season 2 is one of the most anticipated TV events for 2017. While many are expecting that the popular anime series will arrive this year, recent rumors suggest that "One Punch Man" season 2 may arrive next year.

Speculations on this possibly being the case stemmed from the premise that the anime entered its production only last March. As it is said that it takes around six to nine months to complete the production of an anime series with 12 to 15 episodes, excluding the post-production process, it is said that it is unlikely for "One Punch Man" season 2 to arrive in 2017, indeed.

Apart from the post-production process, it is said that the marketing for the anime series is also another factor that needs to be considered in determining its release date. Hence, it is likely for "One Punch Man" season 2 to arrive in spring 2018 at the earliest. This, of course, is under the assumption that the main production and post-production processes don't encounter any glitch along the way.

Nonetheless, hope is not lost at all for those who are still hoping for "One Punch Man" season 2 to arrive this year. After all, it was no less than Viz Media senior marketing director Kevin Hamric who said in a controversial interview that "One Punch Man" season 2 and "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 are the biggest anime series to watch out for this year.

While Viz Media eventually issued a clarification saying that Hamric was referring to "My Hero Academia's" next season, not "Tokyo Ghoul," in his interview, it is interesting to note that no correction was made to his statement on the arrival of "One Punch Man" season 2.

. "Later in the year, those ('One Punch Man' season 2 and 'My Hero Academia') would be the bigger releases on the anime side," Hamric said.