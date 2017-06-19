'One Punch Man' Season 2 Rumors: Audio Drama Based on Anime to Arrive Ahead of Anime's Next Season

While the release date of "One Punch Man" season 2 remains unknown, Bandai Visuals has recently revealed that it is releasing four new audio dramas based on the first season of the popular anime series.

Viz MediaRumors claim that "One Punch Man" season 2 may not arrive earlier than spring next year.

Fans can relish the fact that they will hear the voices of Saitama and other "One Punch Man" characters anew as they await the arrival of its next season. According to reports, the first of the four audio CDs will be released in September and will feature the original voice actors of Saitama and Genos, and each volume will include two new episodes based on the bonus stories of the anime's manga origin.While not much is known as to how the stories of each volume will play out, it is said that the first CD drama will be based on the "200 Yen" skit.

Apart from audio drama, it has also been revealed that the CDs will include new character songs, with the first CD to feature Saitama's character tract.

Meanwhile, although the upcoming releases of the audio drama may help "One Punch Man" fans ease their longing for the brand of entertainment that the said anime series offers, many are still hoping that the next season of the anime series will arrive soon. However, as Madhouse Entertainment has yet to announce "One Punch Man" season 2's official release date, rumors on the arrival of the anime's next season continue to surface online, and fans are not liking it.

According to rumors, it is likely for "One Punch Man" season 2 to arrive in May 2018. Speculation on this possibly being the case stemmed from reports that the anime only entered production in March. As it is said that creating one season of an anime can take around nine months to be completed (granted that no delays happen in the course of production), it is suggested that "One Punch Man" season 2 may arrive in spring 2018 the earliest.

However, as Viz Media's senior marketing director Kevin Hamric has earlier said in an interview that "One Punch Man" season 2 is one of the anime releases that fans can look forward to this 2017, fans are still holding on to the hope that they will not have to wait for next year before witnessing Saitama's action-packed and funny adventures again.