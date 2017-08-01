'One Punch Man' Season 2 Rumors: Sonic to Defeat Saitama?

Viz Media Rumors claiming that "One Punch Man" season 2 will feature Saitama experiencing his first defeat persist.

Rumors claiming that "One Punch Man" season 2 will feature Saitama getting defeated for the first time continue to swirl online. While it is alleged that Garou will finally make the bald superhero bite the dust, the latest reports suggest that it may be Sonic who will cream Saitama.

While it remains unclear as to when "One Punch Man" season 2 will arrive, there have already been a lot of rumors said about it. However, among the numerous rumors attached to the popular anime series, there is no denying that the most persistent is the one saying that its upcoming season will feature Saitama's first-ever defeat, and it will happen in the hands of Garou.

However, according to recent rumors, it is possible that Saitama will have his first taste of defeat in the hands of Sonic. Speculations on this possibly being the case stemmed from the recent issue of the manga version of "One Punch Man," wherein Sonic was featured throwing knives at the photo of Saitama.

It has also been learned that the said issue also provides some of Sonic's backstory, including the reveal that he actually comes from a village that trains Shinobis. It also features two other members of Sonic's kind, who later revealed that they are members of the Monster Association despite being human-looking.

The recent issue of the "One Punch Manga" also explains that whoever eats the Monster Cell will become a monster. As the two members of Sonic's kind brought him the Monster Cell for him to eat so that he can become one, too, it is now suspected that it will be him who will defeat Saitama in the upcoming season 2 of the anime series.

There is a catch, though. As the instruction to Sonic is to eat the Monster Cell raw, some doubt whether he will really become one since he grilled it and seasoned it with wine before eating.

Will Sonic really become a monster in the manga version of "One Punch Man?" If he does, will he be the one to deliver Saitama's first defeat? Will the anime version of "One Punch Man" adapt this story?

Fans can only speculate for now.