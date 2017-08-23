'One Punch Man' Season 2 Rumors: Sonic to Deliver Saitama's First-Ever Defeat

Viz Media It remains unclear when "One Punch Man" season 2 will arrive.

Rumors about Saitama experiencing defeat for the first time ever in the upcoming season 2 of "One Punch Man" continue to swirl online.

It has almost been a year since "One Punch Man" season 2 was announced, but there is still no official word on when it will be released. Despite the uncertainty on when the highly anticipated anime series will arrive, though, there have been a lot of rumors already on how its story may possibly pan out.

Among the many rumors attached to "One Punch Man" season 2, though, there is no denying that those claiming that the bald superhero will finally be defeated have been the most persistent. While earlier speculations pointed to either Lord Boros, the Monster Association, or Garou as the characters who will deliver Saitama's defeat, recent rumors claim that it will be Sonic who will cream Saitama.

According to reports, the recent issue of the manga counterpart of "One Punch Man" has introduced Sonic in the story of Saitama. It is speculated that Sonic eats Monster Cell, and this gives him the ability to become a monster as well. However, as the character has not transformed into a monster yet in the manga, it remains unclear what exactly the effects of the Monster Cell has on him.

However, even without the effects of the Monster Cell on Sonic, it is said that he is still a force to be reckoned with. As he was trained by a shinobi, his speed and reflexes may challenge Saitama, indeed. Additionally, he is well-trained in hiding his presence and is proficient in using various weapons and engaging in hand-to-hand combat.

As of this writing, no one outside the production of "One Punch Man" season 2 can really tell how the anime's story will pan out. However, with rumors on Saitama finally getting defeated becoming louder, there is no denying that fans are becoming even more curious as to who will deliver it, in the event that it really happens.