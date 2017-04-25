'One Punch Man' Season 2 Spoilers: New Image Song Announced as New Season Stars to Take Shape

JAM Project will be back to work on a brand-new image song for "One Punch Man" season 2, which went into production late last month.

(Photo: Studio Pierrot)A promotional image for "One Punch Man."

It was the anime music supergroup that performed "The Hero!! Set Fire to the Furious Fist," the theme song for the show's mega successful first season.

The "One Punch Man" season 2 image song will be released in a special CD with an audio drama supervised by ONE, the creator of the manga. A release date has not been announced yet.

When the song does see the light of day, fans expect to learn plot details about the new season from it. After all, such type of tracks usually provides a glimpse of the story arc to be tackled in the new episodes of the anime.

Of course, those who have been following the manga already have a good idea on what they will see in "One Punch Man" season 2 since, like the first season, it is expected to follow the source material to the letter.

The freshman run of "One Punch Man" ended with Saitama defeating Boros, the strongest fighter that the yellow-clad hero has taken on so far.

The destruction brought about by the baddie's attack was cleaned up. The city was restored, leading to the creation of a new and more centralized headquarters for the heroes.

As for "One Punch Man" season 2, it is expected to reveal the truth about the S-Class hero King, whose mere presence is enough to strike fear in the hearts of criminals.

Saitama is also bound to meet another fighter who will test his strength more than Boros did. The hero has always wanted thrill during battle, but it just cannot happen as he beats his opponents with a single punch.

With Boros, he put in a bit of effort to take him down, but it is a man by the name Garou who will make this battle seem like a cake walk.

"One Punch Man" season 2 has no premiere date yet.