'One Punch Man' Season 2 Spoilers: Saitama to Fight a Blast-like Opponent?

Fans of the highly popular Japanese manga and anime "One Punch Man" are patiently waiting for the new season to be released to see what will happen to the protagonist, Saitama.

At the moment, Madhouse Studio is still keeping quiet about when the installment will be released. According to University Herald, season 2 will probably be aired mid-2017.

Most of the spoilers regarding the second season's storyline center on the rumored big fight between Saitama and Amai Mask or possibly a resurrected Boros. There have also been some speculations that the next big bad to look forward to is Garou, Bang's former follower. Garou is the yellow-eyed scoundrel who got kicked out of his master's dojo because of his evil ways.

Yibada, however, posits that season 2 will open with an intense battle between Saitama and someone named Suiryu. The mysterious fighter is said to be a potential candidate to become Blast, Saitama's biggest nemesis. Suiryu is said to have the makings of a mighty fighter. In the Super Fight tournament, he demonstrated his superiority by easily defeating A-Class warriors like Max and Sneck. He even took down Volten in just three seconds. Suiryu eventually faced Saitama in the finals, where he declared that he finally met someone strong enough to excite him.

Blast, the top ranked hero in the Heroes' Association, could be masquerading as Suiryu. Suiryu reportedly vanished for three years and no one could say what he did or where he went. The association was formed at the time Suiryu went AWOL. It is entirely possible that he is Blast who has come to fight the strongest warrior alive. If he and Saitama square off in a fight, who will come out victorious between them? Has Saitama finally found his match?

"One Punch Man" season 2 is expected to be released sometime in 2017.