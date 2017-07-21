'One Punch Man' Season 2 Updates: Rumors Claiming Saitama to Experience First Defeat Persist

Viz Media Rumors claim that "One Punch Man" season 2 will feature Saitama experiencing his first defeat.

While it remains unclear as to when "One Punch Man" season 2 will arrive, rumors claiming that the upcoming season of the globally popular anime series will feature Saitama experiencing his first-ever defeat persist.

It has almost been a year since "One Punch Man" season 2 was officially announced, but no release date has been attached to the highly anticipated anime series. Despite this, though, rumors and speculations on how its story may possibly pan out continue to circulate online.

Among the many rumors attached to "One Punch Man" season 2, though, there is no denying that one of the most persistent is the one claiming that Saitama will experience his first-ever defeat in the anime series. According to reports, it is certain that the bald superhero will experience tough times in the second season of the anime series as he will be facing a lot of challenges, including the Monster Association ganging up on him.

While Saitama is known for his iconic one punch that defeats his opponents instantaneously, it is alleged that his powerful punching power will not work against Garou. After all, Garou has the ability to absorb the attacks from his opponents, hence, Saitama may have a hard time defeating him.

Apart from Garou, it is also said that the first season's big bad, Lord Boros, will also return to avenge his defeat to Saitama in the season 1 finale. Hence, it is also suspected that Saitama will taste his first defeat in the hands of Lord Boros.

Recently, "One Punch Man" creator shared a doodle of the anime superhero on Twitter, showing him with a serious reaction while his fist is clenched. As blood is seen dripping from the hand of the superhero, some believe that he may have just finished attacking someone. Whatever the story behind the doodle is, one thing is for sure: It has fueled speculations that the upcoming season of the anime series will be a tough one for Saitama.

Whether Saitama will really have a hard time in "One Punch Man" season 2 or not, this can only be confirmed once the series begins airing, who knows exactly when.