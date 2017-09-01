'One Punch Man' Season 2 Updates: Rumors Claiming Sonic Will Defeat Saitama Grow Louder

Viz Media Rumors claiming that "One Punch Man" season 2 will feature Saitama getting defeated for the first time persist.

While there has been no official statement from Viz Media since it announced "One Punch Man" season 2 last year, rumors claiming that the upcoming season of the globally popular anime series will feature the first defeat of Saitama continue to circulate online.

There is no denying that "One Punch Man" season 2 is one of the most anticipated anime series. Unfortunately, many of its fans are left in the dark about what it may offer as there has been no any official information about it since its announcement in September last year.

In the absence of any official statement from Viz Media, there have been numerous rumors attached to "One Punch Man" season 2, and the most persistent are the ones saying that it will feature the first-ever defeat of Saitama. While earlier rumors claimed that Garou will make Saitama bite the dust in the upcoming season of the anime series, unconfirmed reports saying that a new character named Sonic will be the one to deliver Saitama's first-ever defeat have gone louder for the past couple of months.

While Sonic has not yet been introduced in the anime series, avid fans of "One Punch Man" who follow Saitama's adventures in the manga already have an idea on how powerful he can be. As the villain's backstory in the manga reveals that he was trained by a Shinobi, some believe that he is, indeed, equipped with the ability to defeat Saitama.

Apart from having been trained by a Shinobi, it is alleged that one more thing that makes him a force to be reckoned with is that he gets his power from his consumption of a Monster Cell, which gives him the strength and abilities of a monster. Nonetheless, it remains unclear whether Sonic will eventually transform into a horrendous creature as well.

As of this writing, the exact release date of "One Punch Man" season 2 remains a mystery. However, it is suspected that the highly-anticipated anime series will arrive in early 2018. Once it happens, only then can it be confirmed whether Saitama will really experience his first defeat in the hands of Sonic.