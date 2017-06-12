'One Punch Man' Spoilers: Summer 2018 Premiere Predicted for Season 2; Death of Saitama Inevitable?

The return of "One Punch Man" season 2 was confirmed in 2016 but animation studio Madhouse has not yet announced an actual air date. Speculation are that the anime series could begin its run in the summer of 2018.

YouTube/Foxen Anime Saitama is the reluctant hero in "One Punch Man," which has a tentative summer 2018 return for season 2.

But what will the new story of "One Punch Man" involve? Could the hero Saitama become vulnerable in season 2? Will death be inevitable for this hero?

Production for the "One Punch Man" animated series, which is based on a popular web comic, reportedly started in March 2017 with a potential summer 2018 release, if not in late spring. When the latest from the manga was presented to the public in Japan recently, animators allegedly teased shots from the season 2.

"One Punch Man" is expected to have around 13 episodes for the upcoming installment with its usual half-hour offerings. But the report also suggested the show could include expanded full-hour episodes.

Since the announcement of the return of "One Punch Man," fans have been sharing speculations about what can happen in the anime. A popular theory involves the exploration of Saitama's origin, which will explain why he is able to gain superhuman strength.

As seen on the show, Saitama broke past the limit of his unreliable powers and fans believe the reason for this could be dealt with in season 2 in a straightforward manner. But such a power could also drive Saitama and "One Punch Man" to aim for something big as his strength continues to escalate. This goal, however, could likely spell death for the comic hero.

Such a theory involving Saitama's death, however, might not likely happen in the immediate season that's coming in 2018. Another fan theory suggested this storyline might be more applicable for a series finale, when Saitama seeks to fight a god.

"One Punch Man" follows a bald man who learns he can beat anyone, especially criminals, with a single punch. He's a reluctant hero who loves going to the mall more than anything, but his ability thrusted him to become a crime buster. Fans should expect more updates on "One Punch Man" season 2 to reportedly come sometime this November.