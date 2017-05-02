One Thing that will Help You Pursue God's Call on Your Life

God has given all of us who believe the call to pursue Him. Far greater than any other pursuit, the pursuit of Christ-likeness, to know God and identify with Christ in His death and resurrection, is the greatest of all pursuits we could ever have.

PixabayDo you take note of what God tells you to do according to His Word?

For each and every person, however, that call manifests itself in different ways, simply because God has designed us to do different things, all for the purpose of glorifying Him and advancing His Kingdom on earth. Ephesians 2:10 tells us,

"For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, so that we should walk in them."

For some, it could mean being a full-time minister, preaching the Gospel and caring for the flock, for others, growing a business that allows them to spread the Gospel to more people. For others still, it might even mean humbly mopping the floor at the nearby grocer and letting their Godly character testify about Christ's humility.

Whatever it is that God has specifically designed and called us to be and do, it's all for His glory and pleasure. Many of us, however, lose track of what God wants us to do in our lives. We can avoid that by doing something very important, something God Himself told us to do:

Write it down and make it plain to understand once we know it.

"I will stand at my watch and station myself on the watchtower; and I will keep watch to see what He will say to me, and what I will answer when I am reproved. And the Lord answered me: "Write the vision, and make it plain on tablets, that he who reads it may run. For the vision is yet for an appointed time; but it speaks of the end, and does not lie. If it delays, wait for it; it will surely come, it will not delay."" – Habakkuk 2:1-3 (MEV)

Hearing and Taking Note

The prophet Habakkuk said at the start of that passage that he "will keep watch to see what [God] will say." Many of us are needlessly stuck in this stage. We must understand that the will of God has been made known through the Bible, the Spirit-inspired Word of God.

What do we need to take note of, then? What God wants us to do as according to His Word.

Many of us have great dreams and desires to serve God. Many of us have prayed and received a word from God. Many of us have been given instruction through a Rhema from the Word of God. But because we don't write them down, we don't journal, we don't keep a record, we forget.

Worse, we write it down but fail to "make it plain" by adding other details that aren't really included. We end up overwhelmed by the unnecessarily enormous task we, not God, put on our shoulders.

Write It Down

Friend, write your God-given dreams down. Type them in your computer, tablet, or phone. Jot them down in a notebook. Then read it continually. Do what you can to remind yourself of what God wants you to pursue.