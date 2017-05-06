One Thing We All Need To Do So That We Won't Be In Bondage To Sin Again

"Jesus answered them, "Truly, truly I say to you, whoever commits sin is a slave of sin. Now a slave does not remain in the house forever, but a son remains forever. Therefore if the Son sets you free, you shall be free indeed." – John 8:34-36 (MEV)

Pixabay

With His victory over sin and death, Christ has freed all who believe in Him. We who believe have been freed from sin's grip, have been liberated from the oppressive hold of earthly passions, and have been busted out from the imprisonment of bondage. His blood is that powerful – it has forever freed all who have trusted in Him.

Staying free, however, requires all who believe to do something. While Christ has taken us away from the dominion of darkness and transferred us into His kingdom of light (see Colossians 1:13), the choice to remain free is still ours to make. We can still tie ourselves up in sin and be in bondage again.

Would you want to stay free from bondage to sin? If you do, the Word of God has instruction that you better heed:

Stand fast in the freedom Christ purchased for us and choose to remain free.

Staying free

The Bible tells us that if Christ has set us free, then we are truly free. We must never forget this truth and choose to stand on it at all times. Paul tells us in Galatians 5:1,

"For freedom Christ freed us. Stand fast therefore and do not be entangled again with the yoke of bondage."

The truth is that all who believe in Christ, no matter how tempted to commit sin, are no longer under obligation to give in (see Romans 8:12; Galatians 5:16). Yes, while we were still unbelieving in Christ and unsaved by Him we were under slavery to sin, but after He saved us with His blood we were made free (see Colossians 1:13; Romans 8:15).

If we are in Christ, we are truly free. It's a lie to believe that we're powerless to overcome the very thing that Christ has already defeated for us on that cross and empty tomb.

How to Stand in this Truth

Friends, think about it this way: When Christ purchased your freedom with His blood, He took you from the grip of sin and the devil and held you in His hands. That's the truth – you're no longer at the mercy of temptation and sin.

God's grace in Christ teaches and empowers us to say "no" to sin and ungodliness (see Titus 2:11-14). Sin is no longer lord over us because Christ is Lord over our lives, to those who believe. Choose to stand on this truth and remind yourself that Christ has set you free, and you are only obligated to Him.