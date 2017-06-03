OneLogin Hacked News 2017: Customer Information Compromised as Company's Security Got Breached

OneLogin joins a growing list of companies that have fallen victim to cyber security attacks that resulted in having their user database compromised. The company disclosed the incidents on Wednesday, May 31, as their investigations continue.

Pixabay/TypographyimagesAs OneLogin suffers a severe data breach, customer data are said to have been obtained and decrypted.

As an online service for managing the login information of their users to other sites and services, the customer information that OneLogin holds could be a potential gold mine for online hackers bent on stealing passwords and security credentials. The company has posted the bad news on their company blog, describing the general situation without going too much into details.

According to their news post, OneLogin detected incidents of unauthorized access to their data in the United States region. The company has since then cut off the access and have arranged for assistance from law enforcement and an independent security firm to help them with their investigation.

Alvaro Hoyos, chief information security officer for OneLogin, has expressed their concern for the affected users. "While our investigation is still ongoing, we have already reached out to impacted customers with specific recommended remediation steps," Hoyos wrote in the company blog post.

OneLogin reached out to customers affected by the breach, and the email they sent out had more information regarding the incident, according to Motherboard. In their email, the company disclosed how customer information has been accessed, along with the information needed to decrypt the data.

"Customer data was compromised, including the ability to decrypt encrypted data," the email from OneLogin said. Customers are then instructed on how to protect their login data from the breach, including steps on how to generate new Application Program Interface (API) keys and new OAuth login authentication system tokens, showing just how serious the breach has become.

Ori Eisen, founder and Chief Executive of Trusona, told the International Business Times that the breach could have been better anticipated. "The latest OneLogin breach should not surprise anyone," Eisen said.