OnePlus 3T vs. Apple iPhone 7 Specs Comparison, Review: Which Is the Handset to Buy?

Two of the most impressive handsets released recently are inarguably the OnePlus 3T and the Apple iPhone 7. Those torn between the two can look to this comparison before they make up their mind on what to buy.

OnePlusPromo photo of OnePlus 3T

Mobile users know very well that Apple has always impressed with its smartphone flagship offerings every year and the iPhone 7 certainly continues that trend.

However, despite OnePlus having just entered the mobile scene a few years ago, the China-based company certainly created in the OnePlus 3T a worthy opponent of the iPhone 7.

The OnePlus 3T is an upgraded version of the OnePlus 3. It has a 5.5-inch display with Full high-definition (HD) resolution. This is easily matched with the iPhone 7's Retina display although it is much smaller at 4.7 inches.

Reuters/Beck Diefenbach The Apple iPhone 7 and AirPods are displayed during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California last September 7, 2016.

One of the upsides of the Apple flagship is that the screen actually has 3D Touch, an innovation to the touch-based interaction that other flagships have tried copying.

On the design front, both devices look gorgeous. The iPhone 7 sports Apple's usual premium design although OnePlus 3T's smart look is not outshined.

One of the glaring differences between the devices is the headphone jack, which the Cupertino giant decided to remove from the iPhone 7. The OnePlus offering still has it intact.

On the hardware side of things, the current-generation iPhone is powered by the new Apple A10 Fusion while the OnePlus 3T has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor under its hood.

Both do a good job at keeping the performance of the handsets impressive. Techradar says the one on Apple delivers "huge, industry-leading performance" while ZDNet says the processor on the OnePlus handset makes for a seamless experience.

More on the insides of the device, the iPhone 7 comes with 32 GB, 12 GB and 256 GB models with 3 GB random-access memory (RAM). The OnePlus 3T offers 64 GB and 128 GB with double that of the Apple handset's RAM. Both do not have microSD slots but the latter has dual SIM slots.

OnePlus continues to get the upper hand with its 3,400 mAh battery pack, which is much larger than the iPhone 7's 2,900 mAh battery. The former supports quick charging (60 percent in half an hour).

In the camera department, OnePlus 3T looks better on paper with a 16-megapixel (MP) shooter on the back and another 16 MP snapper on the front. The iPhone 7 has a 12 MP rear-facing camera and a 7 MP selfie snapper. Both also have a fingerprint sensor.

As for the pricing, OnePlus 3T is quite the steal at $439. The entry-level model of the iPhone 7 with 32 GB is at $649.