OnePlus 3T vs. Huawei Honor 6X Specs Review, Comparison: Which Device Gives More Bang for the Buck?

Those who are looking to rock a new smartphone might want to try the latest by OnePlus, the OnePlus 3T, or Huawei's fresh new offering, the Honor 6X.

Both handsets have something special to offer, have similar specifications but also distinctions, which could make or break the deal. All this will be detailed in the OnePlus 3T vs. Huawei Honor 6X comparison below.

Huawei Promo photo of Huawei Honor 6X

The handsets share the same display size, which is 5.5 inches with full high-definition (HD) resolution. They also sport an all-metal chassis for a premium look and feel.

The Huawei Honor 6X is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 655 processor, which, according to The Guardian, churned out an impressive performance having handled the apps and games without a glitch.

The same can be said with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor-powered OnePlus 3T, which ZDNet said did not disappoint whether it is on gaming, video playback or app use.

The Huawei Honor 6X comes with a 32 GB model with 3 GB random-access memory (RAM). There is also a 64 GB version with 4 GB RAM. Both have microSD card slots for storage expansion.

The OnePlus 3T has 64 GB and 128 GB variants both paired with 6 GB RAM. There is no card slot so this is the storage space that users will be able to use.

One major difference the Huawei Honor 6X and the OnePlus 3T lies in the camera department. The former boasts a dual camera setup, one with 12 megapixels (MPs) and the other at 2 MP. On the front is an 8 MP selfie snapper. The Guardian can vouch for the dual camera's ability to take amazing pictures even in low light conditions.

OnePlus Promo photo of OnePlus 3T

The OnePlus 3T has 16 MP cameras on the back and front, and ZDNet believes selfie fans would love the front-facing shooter of the device.

Both the handsets have fingerprint sensors although the OnePlus device is the only one that offers making mobile payments as the Huawei Honor 6X does not have a Near-field Communication (NFC) chip.

As for the battery life, the OnePlus 3T boasts a bigger 3,400 mAh battery, which can be juiced up to 60 percent after only 30 minutes of charging. Its Huawei rival has a 3,340 mAh nonremovable battery, which also supports quick charging.

Ultimately, the decision will be influenced by the pricing. For users who are looking for a good device without breaking the bank, the Huawei Honor 6X is the way to go with a price tag of $249.

The OnePlus 3 is pricier at $439 for the 64 GB version, but Android Headlines believes the extra to be shelled out will be worth it.