OnePlus 5 Audio Issue News: Stereo Audio Recording Channels Are Inverted

OnePlus 5 users have detected yet another issue about the smartphone. Recently, tech enthusiasts have discovered a problem with the device's stereo when it comes to recording videos in landscape.

Facebook/OnePlus OnePlus 5 experiences audio problems

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus impressed tech enthusiasts with their OnePlus 5 units when it launched, but a few issues have arisen since then and it might have upset a few of those who have encountered them. Users came out with evidence of the stereo's malfunctioning. Apparently, when videos are recorded in landscape, the audio plays in a different channel.

A clip uploaded on YouTube shows how sounds on the right side of the device are played on the left speaker, while sounds from the left side are played on the right speaker.

On the other hand, the issue is not as tragic as it seems. Since it is a software problem, OnePlus can fix it on its next update.

The company has yet to launch an update that fixes the audio orientation so OnePlus 5 users might have to bear with it for a few more weeks at most. For now, it would be best if video recording will be taken in a different orientation. If the landscape mode is necessary, then tech enthusiasts should make sure to point the headphone jack to the left.

With the device's mono speakers, playing the recorded video on the smartphone itself will not be a problem. It will be when users watch clips with headphones or when users watch videos on a different device with stereo speakers.

Prior to this, complaints about the OnePlus 5's jelly scrolling made rounds. But the company was quick to issue a statement saying that it is natural for the device to do so and that it is not a glitch.

More updates should arrive soon.