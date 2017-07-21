OnePlus 5 Bug Problems: Device Allegedly Makes It Impossible for Users to Call 911; Update Released

OnePlus A still from the official product page of OnePlus 5.

Prior to its release, the technology community was highly anticipating the OnePlus 5. This device boasts of undeniably impressive features, including 128 GB of storage, 8 GB of RAM, a dual camera system and a SnapDragon 835 chip. However, now that the device is already out in the market, many users reported having troubles using it.

Several OnePlus 5 users recently took to Reddit to air out their issues with it. Many of them claim they have a bug on their device that makes it difficult for them to make 911 calls. According to them, the gadget suddenly restarts whenever they try to place a call to 911.

One of the users, Nick Morrelli, tried to prove his claim by sharing a Facebook video of him calling 911. The same issue has been repeated with the United Kingdom's emergency services number, 999, and the result was the same.

According to some technology savvy OnePlus 5 owners, the problem might be stemming from the connection between the emergency services and the handset itself. When these types of emergency calls are made, smartphones provide additional data to the dispatch desk so as to make the call possible. Since the OnePlus 5 does not behave that way, some speculate that the handset may have some troubles with the part of the code that connects it to the emergency services, particularly the GPS system that lets the operator know the caller's location. On the other hand, some believe that it is because of a totally different issue.

To address the issue, OnePlus initially released a statement and said: "We have contacted the customer and are currently looking into the issue. We ask anyone experiencing a similar situation to contact us at support@oneplus.net."

In a recent update, the company talked to Gizmodo and said it had created an update for the 911 reset problem. OnePlus is asking users of the affected device to download the update and install it.

This was not the first time that OnePlus 5 left several of its customers unsatisfied. Previously, it was also reported too have issues with its benchmarking, as well as having audio recording bugs