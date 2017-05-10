OnePlus 5 Leaks, Release Date, Specs Rumors: New Leaks Reveal Front Dual Camera Setup, Better Performance Than Samsung Galaxy S8

OnePlus 5 has already been confirmed, but the company is still keeping their cards close to their chest as far as official details about the flagship go. Thankfully, rumor mills fill in the gap for users.

(Photo: OnePlus)The OnePlus 3T, the predecessor of the OnePlus 5.

Purported sketches of the OnePlus device recently turned up, revealing two exciting camera features coming to the highly anticipated handset.

The sketches reveal that the OnePlus 5 will sport two dual cameras on the rear and two more on the front. While such setup on the back was not surprising seeing that it is slowly becoming a standard in the imaging department for mobile flagships, the frontal sensors were a welcome move and it shows that OnePlus is also looking to provide an amazing selfie experience.

The leaked images also reveal that the OnePlus flagship will have ceramic around the rear all the way to the frame. Ceramic will also be used on the so-called window surrounding the primary cameras.

Trading glass for ceramic in the OnePlus 5 would not only offer increased durability but the material will also allow signals to pass through on the sensors.

The physical notification slider is also not going anywhere, which means that the next-generation OnePlus handset will still give users the ability to put it on silent mode in a snap.

Finally, the images also show two speaker grilles and a USB-C port. Unlike the latest iPhone, the OnePlus 5 is keeping its 3.5mm headphone jack intact.

Other rumored specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box, which apparently helped the OnePlus 5's performance in a recent benchmark test.

The device scored 1963 for the single test, which was close to Samsung Galaxy S8's score at 1978. The OnePlus 5, however, trounced it in the multi-core test.

The OnePlus offering scored 6687 while Samsung's acclaimed flagship trailed behind at 6375. According to BGR, the updated software definitely gave a boot, but overall, there is no denying that the OnePlus smartphone definitely packs a punch.

The OnePlus 5 is slated for release this summer.