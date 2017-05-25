OnePlus 5 News: Upcoming Device Confirmed to Pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

After all the rumors and speculations, it is finally confirmed that OnePlus 5 is, indeed, packing the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 835.

Facebook/OnePlusShown in the photo is the OnePlus 3T. The brand confirms that OnePlus 5 is coming out soon, and it will pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC.

OnePlus 5 is finally hitting the store shelves this summer, but even before it arrives, those looking forward to the device can already rest assured that it will be one powerful smartphone as it will be packing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 as its system on chip (SoC). In fact, because of this, it is already suspected that the forthcoming OnePlus device may even be faster than Samsung Galaxy S8.

"OnePlus 5 is coming soon and we couldn't be more excited that it's powered by Snapdragon 835," reads the tweet of OnePlus last Wednesday.

While Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 is already enough to lure gadget fans, as it can ensure that OnePlus 5 will not only be powerful but also deliver a smooth and efficient performance, it has been learned that it is not the only thing that the upcoming device can boast of. According to the blog post of the company, OnePlus 5 is based on the brand's vision of a smartphone that can perform with a flawless smoothness. Hence, after its engineers conducted several tests on how to achieve what the brand wants to deliver, they finally figured a way to do it.

"One of the main areas we wanted to improve was touch latency. Our engineers tested why scrolling occasionally differed between phones. There wasn't a lot of precedent for them to work with — no benchmarks, no industry case studies to learn from. So we used a special high-speed camera to track screen movements and measure input speeds. As a result, apps respond quickly to your touch for a seamless user experience," reads a portion of the OnePlus blog post written by OnePlus Ceo Pete Lau.

Lau also reveals in the said blog post that OnePlus engineers added a feature to the upcoming device so that users can better manage their apps. Because the most used apps are ready for use once the device is turned on while the ones that are less used are deprioritized, the performance of the device is not compromised.

OnePlus has yet to announce an exact date for the release of OnePlus 5.