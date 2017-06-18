OnePlus 5 Price, Specs News: Preorders Now Open

The OnePlus 5 is already available for preorder from several online sellers ahead of its June 20 release date, letting buyers secure their handset ahead of the launch rush for the highly anticipated phone.

Facebook/OnePlusA promo image for the upcoming launch of the OnePlus 5 as the cover photo on the phone maker's official Facebook page.

Buyers looking to book their order for the OnePlus 5 ahead of the phone's launch on Tuesday can do so on the OnePlus chinese website, although no price information is confirmed as of this time. The handset is expected to be priced as a flagship device, higher that the $439 price tag of the company's latest release, the OnePlus 3T. A possible price point has been suggested at about $615 at launch.

Information from benchmarks at the Geekbench site, where the device has been registered as the OnePlus A5000, suggested the overall specs for the new handset.

Reports gathered by Android Community gave an idea of the general specs and features of the upcoming phone, starting with a Widescreen Quad High Definition display with a resolution of 2,560 by 1,440 pixels at a 16:9 aspect ratio. A fingerprint scanner will most likely be included with the device.

The OnePlus 5 is rumored to be powered by a 1.9 GHz Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip, with an eight core processor supported by 6 GB or 8 GB of Random Access Memory. No information on the built-in storage has been confirmed as of this time.

The phone has been rumored to run Android 7.1.1 Nougat, according to benchmark information online. Curved edges, advanced audio recording capabilities and dual rear cameras are also expected at launch.

The dual camera setup of the OnePlus 5 is expected to be its highlight feature, according to the International Business Times. Rumors of a collaboration with DxOMark to develop specialized software for low-light imaging, along with other advanced camera features, has been going around.

The upcoming handset is said to come in Black, Red and Gold color choices. A color option called Gradient Unicorn is also rumored to be available at launch, and there could be a variant with a ceramic body as well.