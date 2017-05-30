Oneplus 5 Price, Specs Review: Which Key Feature Is Missing?

More details have been released regarding the latest smartphone in the popular series by OnePlus.

Facebook/OnePlusOnePlus is getting ready to unveil its latest smartphone, the OnePlus 5.

According to rumors, OnePlus 5 will likely be available in the market before July. The previous version of the smartphone line was released June of last year, which fueled speculations of a mid-year debut taking place this 2017.

Many enthusiasts have been waiting for new updates about the gadget, especially regarding its final design. Recently, an alleged leak online revealed some of the features of OnePlus 5. The photos quickly circulated on social media.

Express reported that the smartphone will have a dual camera set-up, just like the one found in the LG G6, Huawei P10 and iPhone 7 Plus. Several photos clearly showed the two camera lens stacked vertically, with both of them rumored to be 16-megapixel ones. An LED flash is said to be placed directly beneath the dual lens. The physical Home Button and the fingerprint scanner are also reportedly making a comeback.

If there is one feature that is supposedly omitted in the ensemble, it is the Alert Slider. The smartphone seems to be missing the switch which was used to toggle between Silent, Priority and All Notifications without opening the device. On the right side of the OnePlus 5 are the volume keys and power button.

Last week, OnePlus announced that they have been working with DxO to improve the functionality of their latest smartphone, specifically its camera.

"We're happy to announce that we have teamed up with DxO to enhance your photography experience with our upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 5," the company posted on its forum.

Previously, it has been confirmed that OnePlus 5 would be powered by Snapdragon 835. Other reports also claim that the gadget will be sporting an edge-to-edge display.

Because of the improved technology incorporated in OnePlus 5, it will be a lot more expensive than the previous ones. According to speculations, the smartphone will cost around $650, a significant raise from OnePlus 3's $399.