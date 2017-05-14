OnePlus 5 Release Date: Leak Reveals Device's Insane Specs

As the highly anticipated launch of the OnePlus 5 nears, more information about the so-called flagship killer emerge from leaks and the rumor mills.

Users are once again treated with an early look at the handset, this time from a listing on the online reseller Geekbuying, in which its specifications and features were uncovered.

The OnePlus 5 has always been envisioned as one that will give even the biggest mobile players in the field a run for their money and the leaked listing confirms the device will have what it takes to do just that.

As per the leak, the next-generation OnePlus offering will sport a 5.5-inch quad high-definition (HD) display and will be powered by Qualcomm's latest and most powerful, the Snapdragon 835 processor.

With the chipset in its arsenal working side by side with the Adreno 540 graphics processing unit (GPU), the OnePlus 5 should be able to take on the latest and even upcoming mobile releases including the Samsung Galaxy S8.

To elaborate more on that, a recent benchmark listing actually revealed that the OnePlus 5 toppled the South Korean tech giant's critically acclaimed offering in the multi-core test, in which it scored 6687. The Samsung Galaxy S8 scored 6375.

Clearly, the hardware is one of the reasons for this achievement. If the Geekbuying listing is anything to go by, the OnePlus 5 should be made more formidable with its purported 8 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of internal storage.

On the imaging side of things, the OnePlus 5 is reportedly getting a 23 MP rear camera and a selfie snapper at 16 MP. All of that users can enjoy for long hours with its alleged massive 4,000 mAh camera, which should last a while, even with the battery being consumed mostly by the heavy-duty display.

The OnePlus 5 is expected to be released this summer.