OnePlus 5 Release Date, Specs: Flagship to Offer the Best Camera in Any OnePlus Smartphone Yet Without Breaking the Bank

One of the things that OnePlus made sure its highly anticipated flagship OnePlus 5 will offer users is an amazing camera experience.

(Photo: OnePlus)A screenshot of the launch event page for OnePlus 5.

In an interview with The Verge, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said that improving the imaging department was a priority, which is why OnePlus 5 ends up as the company's first dual-camera smartphone.

"We were exploring dual cameras last year, but we knew the education cost would be too high," Lau said after admitting that they did not have the resources to give the OnePlus 5 a display on par that of the Samsung Galaxy S8's tall and sleek Infinity Display.

The next-generation OnePlus flagship's dual-camera setup will be made up of a standard sensor — in the form of a 16 MP Sony sensor with an f/1.7 aperture lens — and another Sony camera, this time with 20 MP and an f/2.6 telephoto lens.

OnePlus touts that this imaging combination in the OnePlus 5 should offer "the highest resolution dual-camera system on a smartphone today."

The second camera will give users the ability to get closer to the subject without having to crop the photo. It will also feature a special portrait with a shallow depth of field comparable to that of a large digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) camera.

Lau believes that "the largest consumer value [from dual cameras] is in the portrait mode" so it is no surprise that OnePlus 5 will take advantage of it.

The dual camera setup also meant that the next-gen OnePlus will get a bit of a makeover that will make it look more like the Apple iPhone 7 Plus than its predecessor, the OnePlus 3T.

"It's a little difficult to make two cameras, two holes in the back not look ugly," OnePlus imaging director Simon Liu explained.

He added that in perfecting the dual camera setup in the OnePlus 5, much of the tweaking happened in the software side of things.

The OnePlus 5 will be made official later today. Specifications revealed in the same The Verge interview include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 6 GB and 8 GB random-access memory (RAM) configurations and a "polished, aluminum body."

The OnePlus 5 will be the priciest from the company yet, but for its makings, it is almost a steal with the price tag close to $500.