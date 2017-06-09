OnePlus 5 Release Date, Specs News: Company Teases June Reveal; Pop-Up Events To Be Held in Major European Cities

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has announced that their next flagship product, the OnePlus 5, will be revealed this month. Meanwhile, the company will also bring the device via pop-up events around Europe.

OnePlusA screenshot of the launch event page for OnePlus 5

OnePlus has now put up a dedicated webpage — where the live stream event is most likely going to occur — for the unveiling of the OnePlus 5. The slogan "Focus on What Matters" is also shown on the page. The presentation will be livestreamed and will happen on Tuesday, June 20, at 12 p.m. EDT.

People in New York can have a glimpse of the upcoming device at the Meatpacking District on June 20, at 7 p.m. EDT. Famous YouTube star and tech-focused vlogger Marques Brownlee (aka MKBHD) and OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei will be present at the said New York event.

Apart from the live presentation and New York event, OnePlus will also hold Pop-up Events to showcase the OnePlus 5 in London and other major cities in Europe.

European fans who want to be among the first to see the OnePlus 5 can visit the involved cities on June 21 at their respective local times. In Paris, people can go to the Colette store in Rue Saint Honoré at 11 a.m. Berlin will be seeing a pop-up event being held at the LNFA Conceptstore, Agency and Events at 6 p.m. in Budapester Str. 44. In Amsterdam, the event will take place at 6 p.m. at the Daily Paper in Bilderdijkstraat 131. Helsinki will see the event happening at 5 p.m. at the Elisa store in Aleksanterinkatu 19, while Copenhagen's event will occur at the 3 store at 4 p.m. in Vimmelskaftet 35. There are also other events set to happen. Meanwhile, OnePlus is yet to announce the details of the pop-up event in London.

On other OnePlus 5 news, a photo render has also recently leaked and showed what the upcoming device will most probably look like.

Android Police was able to obtain the said image where the OnePlus 5 can be seen in a Black color scheme. The resemblance between the OnePlus 5 and iPhone 7 Plus is also highly noticeable especially because of its round corners and dual-lens camera setup.