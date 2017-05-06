OnePlus 5 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Leak Suggests Snapdragon 835, 6 GB RAM, and June 2017 Launch

If recent leaks are accurate, the rumored OnePlus 5 smartphone might be released in June with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and 6 GB random access memory.

REUTERS/OnePlus/HandoutOnePlus is expected to release it newest flagship sometime this year.

The OnePlus 5 smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer, OnePlus, has been in the rumor mill for a while now. Mobile technology enthusiasts will notice that the company actually skipped the number "4" in terms of branding since the company's last flagships are the OnePlus 3 followed by the latest OnePlus 3+.

According to reports, the number "4" is considered unlucky in Chinese traditions. Thus, OnePlus will likely not take any chances with naming their next flagship with it.

Meanwhile, it looks like future owners of the OnePlus 5 will be lucky as recent leaks suggest the unannounced device is packed with some of the most premium mobile specs available in the market.

An unofficial mobile online shop called Oppomart has already posted a product page for the OnePlus 5 and it includes some interesting details.

It says the OnePlus 5 will be equipped with a quad-core Snapdragon 835, promising a 2.45-gigahertz processing speed. It is coupled with a 6 GB RAM and an option between 64 GB and 128 GB storage.

Other rumored specs include a 5.5-inch quad high-definition display with 2,560 x 1,440 resolution — very close to the Samsung Galaxy S8's screen specs. Meanwhile, its camera setup is believed to consist of a 12 megapixel dual-camera in the rear and an 8 MP component for selfies.

Oppomart says the OnePlus 5 will run with OnePlus' very own user interface, Oxygen, and powered by the Android Nougat. The device's "estimated availability" is sometime in June.

Everyone should note though that OnePlus has yet to directly confirm the existence of the device.

However, BGR spotted a social media post from OnePlus CEO Pete Lau that is possibly a nod to the nearing announcement of the device.

In a May 1 note on the China-exclusive social media and microblogging site Weibo, Lau reportedly shared a post from the company's official page that says they are about to "make a big surprise." Lau's reposted it with the message, "Carry on!"