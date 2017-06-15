OnePlus 5 Rumors: Another Supposed Leak Hints at How Much the New Smartphone May Cost

OnePlus smartphones have been well-received by a number of technology-savvy individuals due to the cost-effective price tags that have been attached to them. However, things may be changing significantly when it comes to the OnePlus 5.

OnePlus official websiteThe follow-up to the OnePlus 3(shown), the OnePlus 5, will be launched on June 20

Rumors that have been circulating online for a while now have already indicated that a price hike is in store, and now, a new, supposed leak is pointing to exactly how much this particular smartphone may cost.

The new details regarding the smartphone were included in a recent report from Tecnoblog. AndroidPure provided translations of the notable details listed, and one of them is related to the price of this new smartphone.

According to the supposed leak, the OnePlus 5 may go on sale for $479. That price point is significantly higher than the one attached to the OnePlus 3T when that was initially released.

An increase like that is notable, but it may actually be on the low end of the range of possible price points for the new smartphone.

In an earlier report, Android Authority passed along some information from a source of theirs who mentioned that the smartphone would feature costly components. Furthermore, the smartphone utilizing the costly components has apparently led to the people from OnePlus "looking" at a higher price point for it.

Lastly, the source noted that the price of the smartphone could go as high as $650, and that the final figure may signal OnePlus' desire to compete with the big brands in the electronics industry.

Whether or not attaching a price tag such as that to the new OnePlus flagship offering will end up being a good move or not remains to be seen, but people should know about that soon enough.

People can also expect to hear more about the official specs and features of the OnePlus 5 as well as how much it may cost as soon it is officially launched on June 20.