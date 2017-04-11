OnePlus 5 Rumors: Latest Leak Hints That Next-Gen Smartphone May Sport 8GB Of RAM

The smartphone currently rumored to be known as the OnePlus 5 is expected to be one of the new releases that will hit the market this year, and it could end up being quite the powerhouse, at least according to a new leak.

OnePlus official websiteThe follow-up to the OnePlus 3 (shown), could be known as the OnePlus 5

The new leak in question came from the Chinese publication PCPop and it provides some details related to some of the smartphone's possible specs.

A new article from Tech Times highlighted some of the more interesting revelations included in the report, such as the one related to how much RAM the latest smartphone from OnePlus may be able to offer.

According to the leak, the OnePlus 5 may end up featuring a whopping 8GB of RAM, which is a significant step up from the 6GB provided by both the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T.

This new smartphone may also end up being equipped with a premium processor in the form of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 offering.

The primary camera of this rumored device may even feature a dual-lens setup.

Notably, this is not the first time that the OnePlus 5 has dropped by the rumor mill.

Earlier this year, a report from PhoneRadar pointed out that some rumors have indicated that the cameras of this phone could turn out to be very special, with the one at the back offering 23 megapixels and the secondary camera up front providing 16 megapixels.

At least at this point, the rumors are indicating that the next OnePlus flagship phone has the potential to be a powerhouse, but whether that turns out to be true or not is something people may not be able to confirm until later this year.

No release date is known just yet for the OnePlus 5, but given that the OnePlus 3 came out in June and the OnePlus 3T in November, those may be the likely release windows for this new smartphone.