OnePlus 5 Rumors: Leaked Pictures Reportedly Taken With the New Smartphone Could Be Hinting at the Camera Setup

Rumors are hinting that the OnePlus 5 could feature some high-end specs, with its cameras in particular supposedly being premium components.

OnePlus official websiteThe follow-up to the OnePlus 3(shown), could be known as the OnePlus 5

This time around, the new clues that could be pointing to what kinds of cameras this new smartphone will have are leaked pictures.

A new report from TrueTech features the leaked pictures in question, and aside from looking quite spectacular, these images may be saying something else worth noting about the smartphone.

An analyst invited by the website to look at the pictures saw a "noticeable amount of depth comprehension, which is why he believes that the smartphone might pack a dual camera setup." The report adds that the two sensors may provide 16 megapixels each.

For those wondering about the legitimacy of the images, the report notes that the model number shown by the metadata is A5000 and that the latitudes and longitudes are consistent with Shenzen, China.

Still, there is no guarantee that the images were indeed taken with the OnePlus 5, though it is interesting that these possible new clues are again pointing to the smartphone potentially featuring a dual-lens setup within its rear camera.

Notably, a recent report from India Today also mentioned that a dual-lens primary camera would be featured by the new smartphone, adding that it should do well when it comes to taking low-light photos.

As for the front-facing camera, this one may end up being capable of providing 16 megapixels, so it could be a notable feature of the smartphone as well.

Other spec rumors related to the smartphone are indicating that it could be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor and that it may have as much as 8GB of RAM.

More news about the specs and features of the OnePlus 5 as well as additional details regarding when it may be released should be made available soon.