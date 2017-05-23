OnePlus 5 Rumors: New Possible Leak Again Hints at a Dual-Lens Camera Setup Being Present

The OnePlus 5 rumor mill continues to churn out new and interesting details, and the latest revelations point to what kind of cameras the smartphone may have and how well the device itself may perform.

OnePlus official websiteThe follow-up to the OnePlus 3(shown), is as the OnePlus 5

Beginning with the new leak concerning the camera, another image that has emerged courtesy of Weibo gives a good look at the primary camera setup of the smartphone, Trusted Reviews reported.

The image itself does not show anything new that people following the news regarding this phone have not heard or read about already.

Yet again, there is a dual-lens setup for the primary camera and the sensors are aligned vertically.

Beyond that, the image does not show anything else of note.

For those people looking for even more details about the OnePlus 5, the good news is that there is one more recent leak to discuss and this one hints at the smartphone's processing power and speed.

In a new report, the folks from TechRadar shared a chart that came from someone who they claim is a trusted source. The chart details app loading times not just for the latest OnePlus smartphone, but also for other recently released units such as the Galaxy S8 and the Google Pixel XL.

Going by the figures listed in the chart, it seems as though the OnePlus 5 has the edge over the Galaxy S8 and the Pixel XL when it comes to app loading times and that goes for different games that may take quite a while to open and even frequently used apps.

Unfortunately, it is unclear which specs were being used by the new smartphone to generate those impressive results.

Official details about the OnePlus 5 are still hard to come by at this point, but that should change soon, as the new smartphone is expected to be made available sometime during the summer.