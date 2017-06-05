OnePlus 5 Rumors: New Smartphone To Be Smaller Than Its Predecessor?

The OnePlus 5 rumors are coming out left and right, though official details are still lacking for the most part. But now, the folks over at OnePlus themselves may have just provided an important clue related to the new smartphone.

OnePlus official websiteThe follow-up to the OnePlus 3(shown) is known as the OnePlus 5 and it is expected to make its debut this summer

The new clue in question was actually a tweet from the official OnePlus account that showed what appears to be the OnePlus 3T.

Now, an image of the OnePlus 3T is not really that interesting, but the caption included should give people a reason to look closer. The caption asks viewers to "look into the shadows," and then asks them, "What do you 5ee?"

According to Neowin, the caption could mean that situated underneath the visible OnePlus 3T and hidden in its shadow could be none other than the OnePlus 5. This would also mean that the new phone may be smaller than its predecessor.

That was not the only recent bit of news that could be of interest to people curious about the new smartphone.

A new report from Android Authority featured an image of what was supposedly the upcoming smartphone's official packaging, and as can be seen clearly, the tagline "Dual Camera. Clearer Photos." appears on the side of it.

That tagline seems to back up earlier rumors that have continually hinted that the new smartphone will feature a dual-lens camera at the back.

Apart from the possibly smaller frame and the presence of the dual-lens camera, rumors have also indicated that the new flagship phone may be powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor from Qualcomm. The new device may also come with as much as 8GB of RAM to go along with 256GB of internal storage.

There is still no release date currently set for the OnePlus 5, though the new smartphone is expected to finally make its official debut sometime during this summer.