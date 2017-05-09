OnePlus 5 Rumors: Possible Price Point and Specs of New Smartphone Included in Retailer Listing

The OnePlus 5 was finally confirmed not too long ago, but people still do not know a lot about what it will be able to provide.

OnePlus official websiteThe follow-up to the OnePlus 3(shown), is known as the OnePlus 5

Those official spec details have been hard to come by, though leaks and rumors have been dropping hints related to what this new smartphone will be like.

Now, it is a listing for the new smartphone posted by Geekbuying that is hinting at what this smartphone will be capable of.

According to the listing, the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor. Users may also be given 8GB of RAM together with 64GB of internal storage.

Rumors have previously hinted that the OnePlus 5 may set itself apart from other devices on the market, thanks to the cameras it will feature. The listing seems to reflect that since it indicates that a dual-lens rear camera may be able to provide up to 23 megapixels, while the one up front could yield 16 megapixels.

On top of all that, the listing also suggests that the 5.5-inch smartphone may go on sale for $449.99.

As WCCF Tech pointed out, that $449.99 price tag is higher than the $399 price attached to the OnePlus 3, which could be an indicator that significant improvements have indeed been applied to the new smartphone.

These details are not official yet, however, though people eager to learn more about this new smartphone may be able to do so soon enough.

While confirming the existence of the OnePlus 5 to The Verge recently, the company also shared that this new device is due out in the summer.

A new teaser shared by the company over on Weibo also points to a summer release for this smartphone.

It is likely that more official details will be shared before this smartphone hits stores, so people will want to watch out for those.

More details about the specs and features of the OnePlus 5 should be made available in the near future.