OnePlus 5 Rumors: Significant Price Hike in Store for Upcoming Smartphone?

One of the key features that drew people to the OnePlus smartphones is that they were significantly cheaper than other new devices on the market. However, a new report suggests that things may be changing when it comes to the OnePlus 5.

OnePlus official websiteThe follow-up to the OnePlus 3(shown), is known as the OnePlus 5

A source spoken to recently by Android Authority has shared some new information regarding how the next OnePlus flagship offering may be priced once it is officially released. According to the source, the new smartphone will make use of "more costly components" and those along with its design may lead to a price hike.

Also potentially contributing to the price increase is OnePlus' apparent desire to "signal competitiveness with the biggest brands."

The source then indicated that the eventual price point of the new OnePlus smartphone could top out at $650.

Now, it is worth noting here that the aforementioned price point has still not been confirmed, but the expectation apparently is that it will yet be significantly higher than what was attached to previous OnePlus devices.

This is not the first time that the possible price of the OnePlus 5 has garnered attention online.

Not too long ago, a retailer listing for the smartphone on Geekbuying also generated some headlines. The retailer listing indicates that the device will go on sale for $449.99.

For now, the folks over at OnePlus have still yet to detail their newest offering, including how much it may cost, so there is still no telling if the rumors are true.

Still, it will be interesting to see if many people will remain dedicated to the brand even if the prices of their devices are now possibly going into a different territory, one that is often frequented by the big companies in the technology industry.

No specific release date has been announced for the OnePlus 5, though it is expected to be made available sometime this summer.