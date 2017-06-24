OnePlus 5 Specs News, Features: Comes Up to Par with the iPhone, But More Affordable

Tech enthusiasts looking for a smartphone that comes close to Samsung and Apple and yet priced below the two, the OnePlus 5 will probably come close to one's desired specs.

Facebook/OnePlus A promo image for the upcoming launch of the OnePlus 5 as the cover photo on the phone maker's official Facebook page

According to its manufacturer, the OnePlus 5 is by far its most powerful and most expensive smartphone. It comes with a 5.5-inch screen display and packaged in two colors — midnight black and slate gray. It is also its thinnest device, at only 7.25 mm. With dimensions of 154.2 x 74.1 x 7.25 mm, it weighs at 153 grams.

Like the Huawei Pro and iPhone 7 Plus, OnePlus 5 has a 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel dual rear camera combination, which according to some experts is better for images in low-light conditions. The 20-megapixel camera lens features a telephoto lens. One can experiment with the two lenses, resulting in sharper focus and blurred background. The camera can also take portraits with 2X zoom capabilities. Moreover, you can zoom the camera by eight times without additional contraptions.

As for the device's audio, it has noise-cancelling microphones to ensure better quality while recording videos. The smartphone has added an auto night mode to adjust color temperature according to the environment.

OnePlus 5 comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, which clocks at a speed of up to 2.45 Ghz. The device is available in two storage variants, one with 6 GB RAM+ 64 GB storage and the other with 8 GB RAM +128 GB storage.

For a more lasting use, the smartphone is powered by a 3,300 mAh battery. With this, half an hour of charging from the Dash Charge will reportedly be enough to last a day's usage.

Just like Huawei, OnePlus is now being placed on the same celebrated status as Apple, Samsung, and Sony devices. Perhaps in the following years, the company will cement its status as one of the leading giants in the tech industry.

The new device was launched last June 20 just six months after its predecessor, OnePlus 3T.