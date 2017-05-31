OnePlus 5 Specs, Release Date: Company Teases Enhanced Camera, Superior to Most Flagships?

OnePlus continues to tease its highly anticipated flagship OnePlus 5.

(Photo: REUTERS/OnePlus/Handout)OnePlus is expected to release it newest flagship sometime this year.

The latest attempt to increase the hype around the device's release is an image taken by its camera, which is expected to be one of the aspects of the device that will get a major upgrade.

The company put side by side two photos, noting that one of them was captured using the OnePlus 5. The Chinese tech firm wants users to pinpoint which one it is.

Can you tell which photo was taken with the OnePlus 5? pic.twitter.com/Pd27la4ewn — OnePlus (@oneplus) May 29, 2017

Media outlets like Forbes believe that the photo taken with the OnePlus 5 should be the second one, as it looks better overall especially since it was taken in a low-light condition.

However, with OnePlus keeping its cards close to its chest with regard to much of the next-generation flagship's specifications and features, there is no way of knowing for sure.

It is also unclear what OnePlus is teasing with the comparison image other than the OnePlus 5 will offer a better imaging experience to users. Specific details as to how the company will provide such remains to be seen, but an improved performance in low-light conditions should be a start.

There is greater expectation with regards to the imaging power of the OnePlus 5 because the company has tapped DxO Labs in creating the camera for the flagship.

For the uninitiated, DxO Labs is a company that develops imaging processing software. It also manages the DxOMark website, which provides and compares technical measurements for lenses for cameras.

As per Forbes, the record shows that the HTC U11 is the one to beat, with the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Google Pixel not too far behind.

The fact that OnePlus is working with DxO for the OnePlus 5 camera has many hoping it will give these flagships a run for their money.

In other news, OnePlus wants users to determine what the packaging of the OnePlus 5 would look like. There are eight designs to choose from. They are mostly red and white in color. Fans can cast their votes on Weibo.