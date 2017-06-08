OnePlus 5 Specs, Release Date: Flagship Confirmed for June 20, Purple Variant Leaked

The long-rumored and highly anticipated OnePlus 5 will be officially unveiled on June 20 in another set of pop-up events set to take place in select cities around the world.

(Photo: OnePlus)A screenshot of the launch event page for OnePlus 5.

Teased with the tagline, "Focus on What Matters," the much-awaited launch event, which will begin at 12 p.m. EDT, will be livestreamed for users worldwide to be able to take part in.

As far as specifications and features of the OnePlus 5 are concerned, OnePlus deliberately kept details at a minimum, but teased they have exciting things in store.

It has been confirmed that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset will have the processing side of things covered and that the famous image processing software company DxO is helping out with the camera department.

In an official image provided by Android Police, the OnePlus 5 sported a dual camera setup, which is rumored to come with a pair of 12 MP sensors.

In another leaked image of the flagship shared by Android Headlines, it boasted a purple chassis, which means that the company is offering a new color variant for the OnePlus 5.

The image also once again showed off the dual camera setup, which was placed next to what is believed is a noise-cancelling microphone. An LED flash can also be seen next to it.

Despite the angle from which the device was shown, Android Headlines is convinced that the OnePlus 5 on the image will come with a USB-C port, which is not a shocker, and a headphone jack.

It turns out that OnePlus listened to what its patrons want. As fans will remember, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei conducted a poll on Twitter, asking users if they like the headphone jack.

Other specifications and features of the OnePlus 5 straight out of the grapevine include a 5.5-inch full high-definition (HD) display and 6 GB to 8 GB of random-access memory (RAM).