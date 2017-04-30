OnePlus 5 Specs, Release Date: Flagship Still Ways Off? Company Still Focused on OnePlus 3T

Although the OnePlus 5 has been the subject of many leaks and reports lately, the manufacturer behind the purported flagship killer has nothing to say about the smartphone just yet.

(Photo: OnePlus)A promotional image of the OnePlus 3T.

As per the company's head of European marketing, David Sanmartin, OnePlus currently has its attention on the OnePlus 3T from late last year rather than its next big mobile offering,

"We are always thinking about our next products, but at this point we are still focused on the OnePlus 3T," Sanmartin told Digital Trends when asked about the OnePlus 5. "We can't share any information about future products at this time," he went on to say.

He did promise that the community will be integral in the development of the OnePlus 5 or whatever their next flagship will be. "That is how we developed the OnePlus 3T, and it seems to have paid off," Sanmartin said.

With regard to the release of the OnePlus 5, there is no telling when that will that happen. Unlike Samsung and Apple, which follow a launch pattern for their product releases, the Chinese tech firm, as per Sanmartin, is "not a conventional company," something that OnePlus takes pride in.

This is best shown with the OnePlus 3T, which was released out of nowhere only six months after the OnePlus 3 was made available.

They said that the decision to bring out the smartphone early in the life of its last-gen handset was to provide users key upgrades "faster than the typical product lifecycle would have allowed."

This does not mean they will be releasing new devices every six months though. Sanmartin said that they are not sure if they will take the same approach in the future.

This makes the launch of the OnePlus 5 a bit difficult to plot. Despite this, a lot of things have been said about the device.

The latest image leaked online show the OnePlus 5 will boast a dual camera setup. The authenticity of the leak is yet to be confirmed so fans are advised to take it with a grain of salt.