OnePlus 5 Specs, Release Date: New Image Shows Off Prototype Design; Major Price Bump Planned?

The OnePlus 5 is once again the subject of a slew of new leaks, revealing some of its top-of-the-line specifications and features and the possible price hike that go along with these.

(Photo: REUTERS/OnePlus/Handout)OnePlus is expected to release it newest flagship sometime this year.

Android Authority obtained an image of a prototype of the flagship. It showed the long-rumored dual cameras set up vertically. While the OnePlus 5 is expected to keep the sensors, it is unclear if they will be placed that way in the final design.

GSM Arena also points out the lack of fingerprint scanner in the rear, which suggests that it will be on the front instead. In turn, the OnePlus 5 is unlikely going bezel-less so as to accommodate this design.

Speaking more on the front panel setup, Android Authority believes that while the OnePlus flagship will have bezels, they will be slimmer than the ones on its predecessor, the OnePlus 3T.

Either way, the OnePlus 5 is unlikely to rival the Samsung Galaxy S8 in the display department. Based on the leaks and reports, however, the former can take on the latter in anything else.

The OnePlus 5 already has the upper hand with its dual cameras believed to have 16 megapixels on each. The Samsung Galaxy S8 has only one shooter, but has been on the end of many praises.

The next OnePlus flagship is also expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with purported 6 to 8 GB random-access memory (RAM) and 64 to 128 GB storage, which goes to show it can tackle its Samsung rival.

The OnePlus 5 is practically a more affordable option for users. However, long-time fans of the company would not be happy to know that OnePlus is reportedly looking to bump the price significantly.

Android Authority says that with OnePlus 5 using more costly components, it could be priced at $650, The OnePlus 3T with 64 GB storage was priced $439 and it will cost $479 to double that memory.

The OnePlus 5 is reportedly set for release this summer.