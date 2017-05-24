OnePlus 5 Specs, Release Date Rumors: Headphone Jack Staying After All? OnePlus Executives Tease Features

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has been taking to Twitter to tease what to expect in the company's next-generation flagship called the OnePlus 5.

(Photo: REUTERS/OnePlus/Handout)OnePlus is expected to release it newest flagship sometime this year.

He hinted in one tweet that the smartphone is keeping the 3.5-mm headphone jack unlike the Apple iPhone 7S. When he was urged to tweet about the feature, he said, "Why did the headphone jack cross the road?"

Why did the headphone jack cross the road? https://t.co/8sSXI8zB8y — Carl Pei (@getpeid) May 19, 2017

It was taken to mean that the OnePlus 5 will still sport the headphone jack, but will be in a different location only. However, the OnePlus boss suggested in another tweet it is not exactly the case.

When GSM Arena tweeted that the headphone jack is "safe" based on his tweet, Pei said that he should be "more careful with my tweets."

Looks I gotta be more careful with my tweets...

This has Tech Radar thinking that he either may have given away too much information about the OnePlus 5 than he should have or the assumption is not entirely true.

Some users are not happy about the idea of the OnePlus 5 ditching the audio jack, with some saying they would go for the Samsung Galaxy S8, which has the component safe and sound.

While Pei likes to keep his cards close to his chest, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau is direct to the point in answering user questions about the OnePlus 5.

When asked on Weibo (screenshot by Gizmochina) if the fingerprint scanner will be on the front, he simply responded "yes."

This means that the OnePlus 5 will not be able to use an edge-to-edge display, as what previous reports have suggested. That is unless the company somehow found a way to put it beneath the display.

BGR doubts that the latter would be the case although reports about the OnePlus 5 getting a major price bump would justify such a feature. After all, it will set it apart from the rest of the flagships and will make the handset the first to boast such.

The OnePlus 5 is set for release this summer.