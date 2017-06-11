OnePlus 5 Specs, Release Date Rumors: New Leak Reveals 8 GB of RAM

If the latest benchmark listings of the OnePlus 5 are anything to go by, the next smartphone flagship out of the company will give the competition a serious run for their money.

(Photo: OnePlus)A screenshot of the launch event page for OnePlus 5.

A new Geekbench listing revealed that the next flagship by OnePlus will boast a whopping 8 GB of random-access memory (RAM), which is much more than what the latest premium handsets currently offer. This amount of memory will be paired with 128 GB of native storage.

Making the OnePlus 5 more redoubtable is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at 1.9 GHz that it will house under its hood as its source of power.

A day before the revealing listing popped up, GFXbench also listed the OnePlus 5 as having 8 GB of RAM. Prior to that, tech insider Evan Blass took to Twitter to reveal that handset will indeed have a variant with the said amount of memory.

He got the information from a source code on Amazon India, where the device will apparently have exclusive availability, at least in the said region. A version of the OnePlus 5 with 6 GB of RAM will also reportedly be made available.

The GFXbench listing also revealed that the OnePlus 5 will come with a 16 MP rear-facing camera. However, it has been confirmed that the device will have a dual camera setup, the second snapper reportedly being 20 MP. The front-facing shooter will, as per reports, be at 16 MP as well.

The OnePlus 5 will also come with a 5.5-inch full high-definition (HD) display and 3,300 mAh battery. The device is set to be unveiled on June 20 and will hit the shelves after a couple of days.

In the company's effort to hype up the release, it came out with a video comparing the audio of the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 3.