OnePlus 5 vs HTC U11 Specs, Price Review: Find Out Which Smartphone Has Better Battery With a Cheaper Price Tag

OnePlus A still from the official product page of OnePlus 5.

The OnePlus 5 and HTC U11 are some of the new smartphones released in the market in the recent months. While both have promising technical and hardware specifications, there have been recent tests performed that show which has a better battery.

To start with, the OnePlus 5 is already a tad ahead of the HTC U11 in terms of battery specs. The OnePlus 5 carries a 3,300-milliampere hour component compared to the latter's 3,000 mAh capacity.

However, many would argue that these numbers are not the only factors to consider when comparing battery capacities, and that is true. So, actual tests are necessary to determine which device really has the superior hardware.

GSM Arena's battery life tests determined that OnePlus 5 marked an 83-hour overall endurance rating while HTC U11 is behind by 10 hours.

To break it down, GSM Arena reported that the OnePlus 5 lasted for 18 hours and 42 minutes of video playback, almost 11 hours of web browsing, and about 19 and half hours of 3G network voice call.

GSM Arena applied the same test for the HTC U11, and the squeezable smartphone lasted just above 11 hours of video playback, around 10 hours and 30 minutes of web browsing, and more than 19 hours of 3G talk time.

Now, in the moment that the smartphone batteries are drained, the next question is which of them recharges faster?

Several tests other than GSM Arena's report proved that the Dash Charging technology developed by OnePlus was fairly delivering on its promise.

For the GSM Arena experiment, they plugged in a OnePlus 5 at zero battery percent and they were able to get it at 56 percent of battery level within a charging time of 30 minutes - even when the device was switched on.

On the other hand, YouTube channel SuperSaf TV also did an experiment of their own and showed almost the same result. In just 30 minutes, their OnePlus 5 has recharged to 59 percent.

Meanwhile, the HTC U11 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, which supports the Quick Charge 3.0 technology. According to GSM Arena, they saw a 52 percent battery level after recharging their HTC U11 unit for 30 minutes. For the same duration, SuperSaf TV only got 43 percent.

So, for smartphone users who are in need of a device with a superb battery life, in this case, the OnePlus 5 is the way to go. If the price tag is another decisive factor, the OnePlus 5 then wins once more.

The base OnePlus 5 model (6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage) costs $479 compared to the more pricey HTC U11 that is available at $649 with 4 GB RAM and the same storage space.