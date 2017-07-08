OnePlus 5 vs. iPhone 7 Plus Specs Comparison: Apple Finds a Worthy Competitor

REUTERS/Jason Reed Apple released its iPhone 7 series last year.

While it may be true that Apple has a huge market share when it comes to the smartphone industry, there are worthy competitors out there willing to challenge the technology giant's latest iPhone 7 Plus. In this case, it is the OnePlus 5's turn to do so.

When compared, the OnePlus 5 and iPhone 7 Plus both sport 5.5-inch displays, though the former has an AMOLED screen while the latter has LCD. The OnePlus 5 features a slimmer look. However, all other things when it comes to design are quite similar. For example, both smartphones opted to place the camera on the upper corner, with the home button at the dead center.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 5 features a Snapdragon 835 as its processor. The iPhone 7 Plus, on the other hand, has an A10 Fusion. When it comes to memory, the OnePlus 5 has 6 GB or 8 GB, while the iPhone 7 Plus has an estimated 3 GB of RAM. Storage-wise, the OnePlus 5 comes in either 64 GB or 128 GB, while the iPhone 7 Plus comes in 32 GB, 128 GB or 256 GB.

When put to the test, the OnePlus 5 outperforms the iPhone 7 Plus, defeating Apple's smartphone in benchmarks. Additionally, the OnePlus 5's 3,300 mAh battery outlasts the one found within the iPhone 7 Plus, which is a 2,900 mAh one. When Tom's Guide ran a test to see which smartphone would last the longest running nonstop on LTE, the OnePlus 5 came out on top with 13 hours of battery life. This is approximately two and a half hours more than the iPhone 7 Plus.

The cameras on both smartphones are also rather impressive. Apple's iteration has a dual camera system, with a 12-megapixel wide-angle snapper at the rear. On its front, it has a 7-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture. On the other hand, the OnePlus 5 has a 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel lens for its main camera, and a 16-megapixel front-facing snapper.

Price-wise, the OnePlus 5 is definitely the more alluring option. Apple's iPhone 7 Plus starts at $769, while the OnePlus 5 starts at $479.