OnePlus 5T Specs, Release Date: Device Set for Late 2017, Not Getting Upgrades Users Are Expecting

(Photo: OnePlus)The OnePlus 5.

OnePlus 5 has just been unveiled, but there are already murmurs with regard to a purported update being dubbed the OnePlus 5T.

It is rumored that like its predecessor, the OnePlus 3, the OnePlus 5 is also getting an upgraded version, which is reportedly coming later this year.

Android Headlines is reporting that OnePlus 5T will not have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 processor for an upgrade despite the next-generation chipset set to be made available in the coming months.

When the company released the OnePlus 3T last year, one major change they made is trading the Snapdragon 820 processor for the Snapdragon 821 to give it a boost in power and performance.

As to why OnePlus is choosing to stay with the Snapdragon 835 for the OnePlus 5T, Android Headlines says that the company is just being cost-effective as they work on evolving its product strategy to enjoy a sustainable progress in the long run.

If the OnePlus 5T is not getting a processor upgrade under the hood, users are at least expecting it will get a larger battery pack like the OnePlus 3T, which came with a bigger 3,400 mAh as opposed to the standard version's 3,000 mAh.

The OnePlus 5 has a 3,300 mAh battery, which is deemed large especially since it has a very thin build. That being said, the abovementioned publication is also not expecting OnePlus to give the 5T a superior battery as well.

An upgraded version of the OnePlus 5 is yet to be confirmed by the company itself. Last year in a Reddit question-and-answer session, OnePlus CEO Carl Pei had this to say about expanding the T-series.

When asked about another device under the category being released, he replied, "Honestly don't know, we'll have to see how this one goes. It's too early to tell."

More details about the OnePlus 5T should arrive in the coming months. For now, users can check out the OnePlus 5, which is getting praises for its massive memory capacity among many others.