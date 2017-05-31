OnePlus Owners Get Discount Through Referral Program Ahead of OnePlus 5's Launch

Ahead of the release of the widely speculated OnePlus 5, the smartphone manufacturer kicked off a referral program that entitles OnePlus owners to product discounts.

Facebook/OnePlusShown in the photo is the OnePlus 3T. The brand has confirmed that OnePlus 5 is coming out soon, and it will pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC.

A staff member addressed OnePlus owners through a community forum post to announce the referral program.

According to the post, the company appreciated how the number of OnePlus owners grew over time because people were "recommending our products to your families, and promoting our stuff online."

"No amount of marketing campaigns can ever match what you've done for this brand, and it's about time you were rewarded for it," the announcement added.

This sense of gratitude that it feels is said to be the reason why the company launched their referral program. The program gives existing and new OnePlus smartphone owners a unique referral link that other people can click to get them to the order page.

"If your friend uses your link to purchase a OnePlus smartphone, they'll receive $20 – or an equivalent amount in your local currency - off on an accessory of their choosing," the staff member further explained. He added, "No more than 30 days later, we'll drop 100 referral points in your referral hub."

The list of items which the discounts can be applied to will be regularly updated and posted on the said referral hub. The discounts can be used on any featured accessory, a new smartphone, and other OnePlus products.

The company reiterated that even past buyers of earlier OnePlus smartphones such as the OnePlus One, OnePlus 2, OnePlus X, OnePlus 3, and OnePlus 3T are eligible to get a referral link.

It is definitely a good time to launch the referral program especially with the release of the highly anticipated OnePlus 5 just around the corner.

The OnePlus 5 is expected to run with the latest mobile chip from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 835, and might offer a variant of 6 GB and 8 GB random access memory. The device might be launched anytime "soon."