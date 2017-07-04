'Operation Oreo' Gives Deployed Troops a Treat!

As the Independence Day holiday draws closer, one church in Georgia is continuing its annual tradition of collecting tons of Oreos to send to United States military personnel serving overseas.

Alpharetta First United Methodist Church has already collected as much as 3 tons of Oreos this year, with the final donations expected over the weekend, when the church holds its "Patriotic Sunday" worship services.

Beth Allain, communications director for Alpharetta First UMC, told The Christian Post that the numerous packages of Oreos will be placed around the altar for this coming Sunday's services.

