Oppo A77 Release Date: Midranger Reportedly Launching This Month, Specs Uncovered

Oppo is reportedly preparing to launch a brand-new smartphone being dubbed as the Oppo A77, according to the latest reports.

(Photo: REUTERS/ALY SONG/FILES)A commuter using his mobile phone passes an advertisement of Chinese smartphone maker Oppo at a train station in Singapore in this May 8, 2014 file photo.

The Android Soul is claiming that the Oppo smartphone will be initially released in Taiwan by the end of the month. The specifications and features of the device suggest it will be a new midranger offering from the company.

The Oppo A77 will allegedly boast a 5.5-inch full high-definition (HD) display and will be equipped with the MediaTek MTK MT6750T processor with 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) to boot.

The device will also reportedly come with 64 GB of native storage although it is unclear at the moment whether it will be expandable with a microSD card or not. Dual-SIM support will be included though.

The Oppo A77 is also looking to be another selfie-centric device seeing that it will sport a 16 MP front-facing camera and a 13 MP rear shooter. The handset will pack a 3,200 mAh battery, which should allow users to enjoy long hours of usage.

Judging by the specifications provided by the report, the Oppo A77 looks to be a bigger and upgraded version of the Oppo A57 released back in November.

That device had a smaller display at 5.2 inches, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 for its processor, 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of native storage.

Like the Oppo A77, the Oppo A57 also came with a 13 MP and 16 MP camera combo so the former is expected to get some sort of enhancement on other aspects of the imaging department.

The Oppo A77 will purportedly be shown in all its glory on May 26 although there is no way to corroborate that yet at the moment.

If it does show up on that day, users should expect official information about the Oppo A77 in the coming days unless Oppo wants to unveil the device without prior teases or notice.