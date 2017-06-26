Oppo A77 Specs, Release Date: Upgraded Version Shows Up on TENAA With Tweaked Design

Launched in Taiwan last month, the Oppo A77 is already getting a bit of an upgrade, at least based on the latest leaks involving the device.

(Photo: Oppo official website)The Oppo A77.

A revamped version of the Oppo A77 recently popped by the Chinese telecom certification agency TENAA, showing off a new set of specifications and possibly some design tweaks.

This new Oppo A77 will be equipped with an octa-core processor superior to the one on the original. The chipset is clocked at 2.0GHz, slightly higher than the current version's 1.5GHz.

GSM Arena believes that the power source in question could either be a MediaTek Helio P10 chipset or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 635 processor.

Whichever Oppo goes with, both should make for an improvement on power and performance compared with the MediaTek MT6750T processor used on the current Oppo A77.

This upgraded version of the handset will also have Android 7.1.1 Nougat pre-installed. When the standard version was launched last month, it only had Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box.

While the imaging department will still consist of a 13 MP primary shooter and a 16 MP selfie snapper, the former is now under the same window as the camera flash, making it look like the dual camera setup on the Oppo R11.

While the device got some upgrades, the new Oppo A77 got downscaled in the battery side of things. The battery on the new version is smaller at 3,115 mAh.

The original came with a 3,200 mAh battery pack. This may be one of the reasons the new Oppo A77 is lighter than the current model by five grams.

The display department remained untouched as the upgraded version still has the 5.5-inch full high-definition (HD) LCD screen.

There is no word on the release date of this iteration of the Oppo A77 although it is believed it will be exclusively offered in China.