Oppo Find 9 Release Date, Specs Rumors: To Have Two Variants with Snapdragon 835 and 653

Speculation regarding the Oppo Find 9 has been swirling for several weeks now and a new report originating from China further solidifies predictions about what features and specifications consumers might see once the upcoming smartphone is released.

According to leaked information that was published by Android Pure, Oppo will release two variants of the Find 9. The first model will serve as the premium, flagship device and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. Meanwhile, the second iteration will be equipped with the Snapdragon 635 chip, which designates it as the standard or mid-range smartphone.

Oppo A promotional image for the Oppo Find 7. Its successor, the Find 9, is rumored to arrive in the first half of this year.

The Oppo Find 9 is said to feature a 5.5-inch Quad HD display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels, a 21-megapixel (MP) rear camera and a 16-MP front shooter. Both variants will be offered with either 4 GB or 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 GB or 128 GB of built-in storage. The forthcoming device is also expected to come with a large 4,100 mAh that is equipped with Oppo's proprietary VOOC flash-charging technology.

The report also mentioned that the Find 9 will use a "non-frame design," which seems to support previous leaks that suggested the device would have a borderless display.

Pricing was touted to start at RMB 3,999, which is about $580, for the base variant. The Oppo Find 9 is expected to arrive sometime in the first half of 2017.

Based on what has been revealed so far, it seems that Oppo is gearing up to release a very promising device with premium hardware that consumers have come to expect from next-generation devices. It also seems like Oppo has been impressing a lot of consumers as it was recently noted that the smartphone manufacturer was able to obtain a larger market share than Apple in China in 2016.

Oppo has not officially confirmed the Find 9 and its specs so information regarding the upcoming smartphone should be taken with a grain of salt at this stage.