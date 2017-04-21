Oppo Find 9 Release Date News: Forgotten Flagship Resurfaces With a Sleek Look in Latest Leak

The myth of a smartphone, Oppo Find 9 continues to pop up in the wild, a couple of years after its existence was hinted at by leaks and reports.

(Photo: REUTERS/ALY SONG/FILES)A commuter using his mobile phone passes an advertisement of Chinese smartphone maker Oppo at a train station in Singapore in this May 8, 2014 file photo.

A new image out of Weibo claims to show the design of the long-awaited Oppo Find device, which sported no bezels except for the bottom portion, where a logo of the company was plastered.

The design looked sleek and is something that one would expect the Oppo Find 9 could sport, but Phone Arena emphasizes that there is no way of knowing what the device actually looks like.

The authenticity of the image is yet to be confirmed, but the site believes the design language is in line with previous iterations of the Oppo Find.

Whether or not the Oppo Find 9 will ever see the light of day remains a mystery. It has been in the rumor mills since 2015, but the second biggest Chinese smartphone maker appears to have abandoned its plans to release it.

Despite this, rumors from here and there emerge about the device's imminent launch. Some say that the Oppo Find 9 will show itself at least before the month of July.

There are also details on the specifications and features. The Oppo Find 9 is expected to be powered by none other than the Snapdragon 835 processor, the latest and most powerful from Qualcomm. It should be made more formidable with rumored 6 GB random-access memory (RAM) accompanied by a whopping 128 GB native storage.

The Oppo Find 9 will reportedly have a cheaper, entry-level type variant that comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 chipset, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB memory.

The device will reportedly sport a 5.5-inch quad high-definition (QHD) display with the camera department composed of a huge 21 MP rear-facing camera and a 16 MP selfie snapper.

The Oppo Find 9 will allegedly be held up by a massive 4,100 mAh battery that can be juiced up in minutes, thanks to the VOOC flash charging support. All this will reportedly cost users around $580.

Despite these details, however, the Oppo Find 9 is yet to be confirmed for release by its manufacturer.