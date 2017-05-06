Oppo R11 Specs, Release Date: New Leak Reveals Dual Camera Setup

(Photo: REUTERS/ALY SONG/FILES)

As the highly anticipated launch of the Oppo R11 nears, a new leak reveals one of its key exciting features, which might not come as a surprise to users.

A commercial of the device has been prematurely released. The clip teased the Oppo R11's dual camera setup, which ultimately makes the device the first in its lineup to boast such feature.

It does not come as a shock that the new Oppo offering is getting a dual camera setup since it is becoming the standard in the mobile scene.

The Oppo R11's imaging department is made much more formidable with a 20 MP selfie snapper. Indeed, the Chinese company has been making a name for itself for its cameras.

Oppo has always put extra attention on its front-facing cameras, making sure users get amazing experience taking photos and capturing moments with the front and rear snappers. The Oppo R11 will be a testament to that, if this leak is anything to go by.

As for the rest of the specifications and features of the Oppo R11, a leaked listing from Geekbench reveals that the device will come with a 5.5-inch full high-definition (HD) display. The device will also offer 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of storage.

It is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz, which is believed to be the Snapdragon 626 chipset.

There is no word on when the device will be released, but the fact that a commercial for it is already in place suggests that Oppo could be preparing for the device's big unveiling.

The Oppo R9s, which stands as its predecessor, was launched just last October. If this release pattern is anything to go by, the Oppo R11 could be here in a few months.

For now, however, as fans wait for the release of the new Oppo offering, they can first get a load of the leaked Oppo R11 commercial, which is embedded below.