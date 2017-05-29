Oppo R11 Specs, Release Date: New Leaks Reveal Device's Design, Dual Camera and 20 MP Selfie Cam

The specifications and features of the much-awaited Oppo R11 and the Oppo R11 Plus have been uncovered in a brand-new leak out of Weibo.

(Photo: REUTERS/ALY SONG/FILES)A commuter using his mobile phone passes an advertisement of Chinese smartphone maker Oppo at a train station in Singapore in this May 8, 2014 file photo.

Per the details picked up by Android Soul, the Oppo R11 will come with a 5.5-inch full high-definition (HD) and will house the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor along with 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of storage.

The imaging department of the Oppo R11 will also include a dual-camera setup on the back consisting of a 20 MP shooter and another 16 MP camera.

This setup is teased to come with better focus and blur quality for superior photos. It will allegedly be saddled up with 2x lossless zoom, a professional portrait mode, Qualcomm's Spectra 160 ISP and greater depth.

On the front of the Oppo R11 will be nothing short of impressive with a 20 MP front-facing snapper, which continues Oppo's tradition of offering selfie-centric smartphones.

A 3,000 mAh battery will reportedly keep the lights on the Oppo R11 while it will come preinstalled with Android 7.1.1 Nougat with the ColorOS 3.1 over it.

The Plus version will keep majority of the specs except for the display, which will be bigger at 6 inches. It will keep the full HD resolution though so it won't be as crisped as the one on its smaller counterpart.

The Oppo R11 Plus will come with a much bigger 4,000mAh battery pack, which should allow users to enjoy the device for longer hours.

The images provided by the same Weibo source reveal the back sides of the devices, showing a silver premium chassis. The dual camera and LED flash can also be spotted.

These images resemble the leaked live shots obtained by MobilExpose although they also show a bit of the front panel of the Oppo R11, where users can clearly see the physical home button and fingerprint reader.

The Oppo R11 and the R11 Plus are expected to be officially unveiled on June 10.