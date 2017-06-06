Oppo R11 Specs, Release Date: Smartphone Announced With Snapdragon 660 Processor, Dual Camera Setup and More

The Oppo R11 has been made official, to the surprise of fans and media outlets alike. The device has been the subject of leaks and reports before its unveiling.

(Photo: Oppo)A promotional image of the Oppo R11.

It was revealed by Oppo that the new smartphone offering comes with a 5.5-inch full high-definition (HD) active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor.

The Oppo R11 offers up a 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of storage that can be expanded up to 256 GB with a microSD card.

On the imaging side, users are getting a dual camera setup. One is at 20 MP and the other is at 16 MP. Both come with 2x optical zoom and the Qualcomm Spectra image signal processor (ISP).

The rear cameras of the Oppo R11 also feature a Portrait mode, which allows users to do selective focus by blurring the background behind the subject.

On the front, users can take amazing high-quality selfies with the 20 MP camera of the R11, which makes the device another selfie-centric device, which became the trademark of the company.

Preinstalled with Android 7.1 Nougat that is superimposed with Oppo's very own operating system called the Color OS, the Oppo R11 will keep the lights on with a 2,900 mAh battery.

There is no word on the pricing yet, but GSM Arena says that the Oppo R11 could come with a $485 price tag, citing a "reliable source" for the information.

Although already made official, the Oppo R11 will be available for purchase on June 10. There will be three color variants to choose from, namely gold, rose gold and black.

It is unknown whether the rumored Oppo R11 Plus will also see the light of day. There have been leaks and reports pertaining to its existence, but the company did not make a peep about it, which means it is either not coming out or is being saved for later.